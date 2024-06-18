Cloud Computing Technologies: Market Report 2024 - 2033

Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud computing market has witnessed significant growth, with revenues projected to increase from $631.39 billion in 2023 to $735.45 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This expansion is driven by several factors, including heightened concerns over data security and compliance, accelerating digital transformation initiatives, and the growing adoption of containerization and microservices.

Integration of AI and ML Set to Drive Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the cloud computing market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1,276.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%. This growth will be propelled by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, advancements in cybersecurity measures, enhanced cross-cloud interoperability, and the integration of quantum computing technologies. Key trends expected in this period include the maturation of edge computing, the evolution of serverless computing, deeper integration of AI and ML capabilities, and the continued development of hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

IoT Adoption Accelerates Cloud Computing Market Growth

The adoption of IoT is a major catalyst expected to propel the cloud computing market forward. IoT networks, comprising interconnected devices that collect and exchange data, leverage cloud computing to enhance connectivity, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across various industries. This synergy fosters improved productivity, cost efficiencies, and innovative solutions.

Major Players Leading Innovation in Cloud Computing

Leading companies in the cloud computing market are driving innovation through technologies like hybrid cloud mesh. This approach seamlessly integrates on-premises, private, and public clouds to optimize resource utilization and scalability. For example, IBM Corporation recently launched a hybrid cloud mesh solution aimed at enhancing security and providing application-centric connectivity. This innovation empowers enterprises to efficiently manage hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures while optimizing performance, security, and cost-effectiveness.

Cloud Computing Market Segments

The cloud computing market is segmented as follows:

• Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• Service: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, IT and ITES, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Verticals

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

North America dominated the cloud computing market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Comprehensive regional analysis in the full report provides detailed insights into market dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities across different regions.

Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud computing market size, cloud computing market drivers and trends, cloud computing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cloud computing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

