Parsons and the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition Celebrate Bi-National Project Milestone

CHANTILLY, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) and the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC) are pleased to announce the successful launch of AllRoads, NITTEC’s multi-agency, technology-enabled, integrated regional mobility management system. This smart mobility solution services the Buffalo-Niagara region in Western New York State and Southern Ontario.



Since 2022, Parsons has worked closely with NITTEC to design, develop, and implement the first bi-national deployment of AllRoads. The solution is built on Parsons’ artificial intelligence (AI) based Smart Mobility Solution, iNET®, which seamlessly integrates with the client's existing advanced traffic management system, transit operations, and traffic signal network. The integrated mobility management system furthers NITTEC’s goal of safe and efficient regional transportation by optimizing data transparency and collaboration across agencies in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

“NITTEC has a long history of enabling collaboration between agencies and stakeholders to address the Region’s transportation needs. This solution furthers this collaboration, giving agencies a platform to share data, coordinate event response, and communicate in real time,” said Athena Hutchins, Executive Director of NITTEC.

The Smart Mobility Solution leverages a data hub for real-time interagency information sharing and includes an AI and micro-simulation-based integrated decision support system to generate predictive traffic management strategies to improve regional mobility and streamline coordinated responses across stakeholders.

“The transportation system in the Niagara region is crucial to North America's economy, as it’s a key gateway for trade between the U.S. and Canada,” Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone with NITTEC. The bi-national implementation of iNET® will serve as a model for future implementations across regions and is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients' unique needs.”

The Smart Mobility System will balance multimodal demand across the Niagara Frontier border crossings, improve freight operations by providing targeted information to drivers, use improved weather information in traffic management, and improve regional mobility by expanding integrated corridor management activities.

To learn more about Parsons’ smart mobility solution, iNET®, visit www.parsons.com/products/inet/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About NITTEC

NITTEC is a bi-national coalition of agencies, authorities, municipalities and other entities in Western New York and the Niagara region of Southern Ontario to help get you where you are going more safely and efficiently. The mission of NITTEC is to improve mobility, reliability and safety on the regional bi-national multimodal transportation network through information sharing and coordinated management of operations. Please visit NITTEC.org more information.

