E-Commerce Furniture: Shaping the Digital Payment Landscape 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's E-Commerce Furniture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The e-commerce furniture market is projected to grow from $32.21 billion in 2023 to $34.60 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing shift toward online shopping, regulatory changes, fluctuations in disposable income, aging populations, and evolving household structures. Despite these factors, the market is expected to witness robust growth, reaching $46.80 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Key drivers include the rise of mobile commerce, consumer preference for eco-friendly materials, customization trends, globalization of supply chains, and strategic partnerships.
Rising Use of Smartphones Fuels Market Expansion
The widespread adoption of smartphones is a significant catalyst for the e-commerce furniture market's growth. Smartphones enable consumers to access e-commerce platforms conveniently, browse extensive product selections, and make purchases seamlessly. For instance, Vietnam's smartphone subscriptions grew from 91.3 million in 2021 to 93.5 million by March 2022, illustrating the increasing reliance on mobile devices for online shopping.
Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and IKEA are integrating AI-powered interactive design experiences to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction. For example, IKEA's AI-powered tool, IKEA Kreativ, allows users to digitally design and visualize living spaces, leveraging spatial computing and 3D mixed-reality technologies.
Segments:
•Type: Ready-To-Assemble (RTA), Assembled
•Product Type: Beds And Mattresses, Sofas And Armchairs, Entertainment Units, Storage Units, Tables And Desks, Other E-Commerce Furniture
•Material Type: Wooden E-Commerce Furniture, Metal E-Commerce Furniture, Plastic E-Commerce Furniture, Leather E-Commerce Furniture, Glass E-Commerce Furniture
•End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
North America dominated the e-commerce furniture market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.
