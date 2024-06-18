Navigating the Digital English Language Learning Market: Trends and Opportunities 2024-2033

Digital English Language Learning Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Digital English Language Learning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital English language learning market is projected to grow from $8.84 billion in 2023 to $10.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.6%. Driven by factors such as rising internet penetration, personalization, gamification, immersive learning, and cost-effectiveness, the market is anticipated to reach $20.20 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1%.

Rising Demand for Online Education Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for online education is a significant factor propelling the growth of the digital English language learning market. Online education, offering accessibility, flexibility, and affordability, meets the evolving needs of digital-age learners. According to the World Economic Forum, online education enrollment surged from 71 million in 2020 to 92 million in 2021. This trend underscores the growing appeal of online education, enhancing the effectiveness and convenience of digital English language learning.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the digital English language learning market include Pearson plc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, and Duolingo Inc. These companies are focusing on innovative solutions to provide effective and engaging learning experiences. For instance, Duolingo launched Duolingo ABC in March 2023, a free app designed for children in India aged 3 to 8, featuring over 700 lessons in alphabet, phonics, and sight words.

Segments:

• Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

• Business Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

• End User: Non-Academic Learners, Academic Learners

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the digital English language learning market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

