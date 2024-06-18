Evolving Trends in DNA Diagnostics 2024-2033

DNA Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DNA diagnostics market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, with its value growing from $20.90 billion in 2023 to $23.10 billion in 2024, marking a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth can be attributed to several factors including the rising demand for personalized medicine, increased adoption of genetic testing and molecular diagnostics in clinical settings, and a surge in biomedical research. Additionally, the market has benefited from the growing number of cancer cases and the broader application of diagnostic tests.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

The market is poised for continued rapid expansion, projected to reach $34.90 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.9%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancers, rising demand for standardized diagnostic tests, and the growing incidence of genetic disorders. Moreover, advancements in biomarker discovery, the focus on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and the expansion of telemedicine and remote testing are contributing to market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies shaping the DNA diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation. These leaders are actively involved in developing innovative products like liquid biopsy tests, aimed at early-stage cancer detection. For instance, Laboratory Corporation launched the LabCorp Plasma Focus, a new liquid biopsy test that utilizes genetic sequencing to personalize therapy plans for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Instruments, Reagents, Software And Services

• Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarray, In-situ Hybridization, Sequencing Technology, Mass Spectrometry

• Application: Oncology, Infectious Diseases Treatment, Myogenic Disorder Treatment, Clinical Diagnostic Confirmation, Prenatal, Pre-Implantation, Other Applications

• End User: Point Of Care, Diagnostic Centers, Self-Testing Or Over-The-Counter (OTC)

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the DNA diagnostics market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and a high incidence of genetic disorders. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to increasing healthcare investments and expanding diagnostic capabilities in emerging economies.

