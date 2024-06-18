Future Outlook of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN): Global Market Analysis 2024

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market involves technologies enabling precise location tracking and navigation within indoor environments, overcoming challenges of unreliable satellite signals. Starting from $13.24 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $18.91 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8% driven by the demand for proximity marketing, smartphone adoption, IoT penetration, and advancements in GPS navigation systems.

Drivers of IPIN Market Growth

The market size is expected to escalate to $76.72 billion by 2028 (CAGR 41.9%) due to increased IoT adoption, Bluetooth beacon usage, limitations of GPS indoors, proliferation of iBeacon technology, and growing applications of real-time location systems (RTLS).

Impact of Surging Smartphone Adoption

The increasing adoption of smartphones, equipped with GPS, accelerometers, and gyroscopes, significantly enhances indoor navigation capabilities. By February 2023, the UK reported 71.8 million mobile connections, with projections of smartphone ownership among 95% of the population by 2025, fueling IPIN market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players like Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and others are focusing on advanced solutions such as indoor mapping to improve location-based services. For instance, HERE Technologies launched Indoor Map as a Service in January 2022, providing comprehensive indoor mapping solutions for precise navigation and asset tracking.

Current Trends in the IPIN Market

Trends driving market dynamics include the integration of augmented reality (AR), ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, multi-sensor fusion, indoor mapping with digital twins, and integration with IoT devices to enhance location-based functionalities.

Market Segments of IPIN

The IPIN market is segmented by:

• Component: Software, Hardware, Services

• Technology: Ultra-Wideband Technology, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Other Technologies

• Application: Asset and Personnel Tracking, Location-Based Analytics, Navigation and Maps, Other Applications

• End-Use Industry: Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Office Spaces, Public Spaces, Logistics and Warehouses, Other End Use Industries

Regional Insights

North America led the IPIN market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities.

