The Adventure Starts Now: Nightfood Holdings Inc. Embarks on Exciting New Journey with Recent Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings Inc. (“Nightfood”) (OTCQB: NGTF), an acquisition and development holding company, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc. (“Future Hospitality”), a California-based provider of robotics and automation solutions to the hospitality and food service industries.

The vision behind Nightfood is to capitalize on explosive trends within the hospitality, food service and consumer packaged goods (CPG) markets.

Future Hospitality launched in California with valuable distribution contracts, months ahead of California’s minimum wage increase that is currently making national headlines. Future Hospitality provides artificial intelligence (AI) enabled robotic solutions that deliver improved efficiencies, cost savings, and consumer experience in hospitality and food service.

"Incorporating Future Hospitality’s advanced AI-enabled robotic solutions positions us at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality sector at this critical point in time," said Sonny Wang, the newly appointed chief executive officer of Nightfood. "We believe our success in this area can open up new avenues for growth and efficiency across our portfolio. Our customers can benefit from plug-and-play, AI-enabled automation which integrates easily and seamlessly into traditional restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, school cafeterias and other food service operations. There are exponential benefits for customers with a portfolio of locations, which is the market segment we are initially targeting.”

In addition to Future Hospitality, Nightfood’s subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc., is pioneering the exciting category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacks. The recent direct-to-consumer launch of the sleep-friendly Nightfood cookies has shown exciting promise and management believes the opportunity exists to scale revenues rapidly across the second half of 2024.

Nightfood is in the process of acquiring additional operating companies in related fields with substantial assets and revenue. Nightfood expects to disclose details of these transactions in the coming weeks.

Nightfood invites investors, partners and consumers to join us on this exciting journey as we endeavor to shape the future for the benefit of our shareholders.

For more information about Nightfood and its latest initiatives, please visit www.nightfood.com or contact our media relations team at media@nightfood.com .

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. Our mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval.

We are at the forefront of introducing and deploying AI-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across our focus areas. Additionally, we are committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for our shareholders.

