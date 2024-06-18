Comscore and Kochava Partner to Unlock New Insights Tying Cross-Channel Consumer Behavior Directly to Linear TV Campaigns

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media cross-channel and Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel attribution and measurement, today announced an innovative performance media measurement solution that brings more insights to marketers. The new cross-screen solution allows marketers to better understand how linear TV ad campaigns meaningfully impact both online and offline behaviors.



By combining Comscore’s Exact Commercial Ratings (ECR) data and Kochava’s advanced ​marketing​ mix modeling, Comscore and Kochava can now deliver outcomes measurement for key metrics such as:

Mobile app activity, e.g. installs and in-app purchases

Website activity

Merchant-level purchase data

Episodic tune-ins

This new capability brings further clarity to cross-screen measurement by determining which behaviors can be attributed directly to specific linear ad placements.

​"Linear television has always been a powerful tool for achieving efficient reach and frequency, yet its impact has been underrepresented in the cross-channel performance equation,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Today, we're excited to introduce an innovative solution that offers marketers attributable insights into how linear TV ads specifically influence both online and offline outcomes."

“Based on the cross-channel behaviors that we can attribute to linear TV, brand managers can now better allocate and optimize their spend to business outcomes,” said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava. “Traditionally marketers have bought digital media and measured clicks, page visits, or social discussions. Now, they can apply a performance lens to a historically brand- and reach-oriented environment and get real digital signals and real digital outcomes from it.”

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering leading omnichannel measurement, attribution, and campaign management for data-driven brands and platforms. We empower advertisers and publishers to measure what matters with tools that deliver better insights and actionable data in one operational platform. Kochava unifies all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive system; the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools to help you reach your unique growth goals.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .