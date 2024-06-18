Crestline Selected to Manage the Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown, NC

FAIRFAX, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, announced today it has been selected to manage the Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown in Asheville, NC. The newly renovated hotel features 116 sophisticated guest rooms, including 16 penthouse suites, and an 865 square foot ‘inspiration room’ that accommodates up to 20 guests for meetings and gatherings.



Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown is where natural beauty and urban style converge. Offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the hotel is walking distance to downtown Asheville's thriving art, music, food, and craft brewery scene. The hotel’s contemporary vibe includes works from local artists and the oneFIFTYone Boutique Bar & Kitchen where farm-to-table fare includes gourmet small plates, craft cocktails, and a sampling of local beer and wine.

“We are delighted to bring Crestline’s signature service and business acumen to downtown Asheville,” said James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to adding our third hotel to this vibrant community and contributing to Asheville’s ongoing success,” added Carroll.

Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown is centrally located at 151 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC. The hotel is 15 miles from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL). Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center and onsite valet parking. The Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown is a pet-friendly property. For more information visit Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown in Asheville, NC. or call 828. 239.0239.

Download Image Here: https://bit.ly/4c25nYo

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,600 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222