[2024] Pest Control Services in Europe Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% to 2025, Says AMR

he Europe pest control services market is expected to reach $4,025.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe pest control services market generated $2.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $4.02 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025. Changes in climatic conditions, easy availability of pest control products, and presence of large number regulatory bodies as well as leading pest control service market players have fueled the growth of Europe pest control services market. On the other hand, several health-hazards related to pest control chemicals have happened would impede the market growth to some extent. However, consistent product development and product launches have created multiple opportunities for the market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Europe Pest Control Services Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others), and Region (Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Rest of Europe): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments, drivers & opportunities, market size & forecasts, key investment pockets, and competitive scenario.

Key players of the industry

Prominent players operating in the market include Anticimex, Ecolab, Rentokil Initial PLC, Eastern Termite and Pest Control Co., Cleankill Pest Controls, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Controls, Rollins, Inc., The ServiceMaster, Company LLC, and Nbc environment.

Chemical segment to be dominant, mechanical to grow the fastest through 2025

Among types, the chemical segment accounted for 31.8% of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. Cost-effectiveness and quick application of chemical method are responsible for the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the mechanical segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Insects segment to be dominant, rodents to show the fastest growth through 2025

Among pest types, the insects segment garnered 31.8% of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the rodent segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the rising rodent population associated with the increase in food grain production.

Commercial segment to be dominant through 2025

Among applications, the commercial segment was the largest in 2017, capturing 43.03% of the market share. This is due to the increase of pest control in commercial places such as hospitals, households, farms, restaurants, and forest plantations. The others segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the study period.

Germany to be dominant, Italy to exhibit the fastest growth through 2025

Germany captured the largest market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. However, Italy would register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% through 2025 due to the increasing domestic pest control services market in the region.

