Activewear Market on a Strong Growth Trajectory, Expected to Reach $474.1 Billion by 2028

Activewear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The activewear market has shown robust growth, projected to increase from $339.29 billion in 2023 to $362.17 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth in recent years is driven by factors such as rising fitness awareness, the popularity of athleisure, celebrity endorsements, technological advancements, and the expansion of e-commerce.

Continued Growth in the Forecast Period

Anticipated to grow to $474.1 billion by 2028, the activewear market will maintain a steady CAGR of 7%. Key drivers include the adoption of sustainability practices, digitalization enabling personalized offerings, expansion into emerging markets, increasing health and wellness trends, and innovations in performance wear. Major trends include the rise of direct-to-consumer brands, focus on inclusivity and diversity, expansion of sustainable product lines, integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and advancements in health monitoring and fitness tracking.

Explore the global activewear market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15302&type=smp

Impact of Recreational Activities

The surge in recreational activities is poised to propel the activewear market forward. As more individuals engage in leisure pursuits for physical fitness and stress relief, there is a growing demand for activewear that enhances comfort, regulates body temperature, and supports various activities. This trend is underscored by reports such as the Outdoor Participation Trend by the Outdoor Industry Association, which highlights a significant increase in outdoor recreation participants in recent years, boosting demand for activewear.

Activewear Market Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies driving innovation in the activewear market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. These companies are focusing on sustainability initiatives, such as the development of environmentally friendly products like low-emission sneakers. For instance, ASICS Corporation recently introduced the GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 sneaker, known for emitting only 1.95kg of CO2 per pair, featuring carbon-negative foam and sustainable materials derived from sugarcane.

Activewear Market Segments

• Product: Apparel, Footwear, Accessories

• Fabric: Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, Cotton, Other Fabrics

• Usage: Running, Outdoor Sports, Yoga and Pilates, Gym and Fitness Training, Recreational Activities, Other Usages

• Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• End User: Men, Women, Kids

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the activewear market in 2023 and is expected to continue its leadership, followed by strong growth in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The market report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the activewear market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activewear-global-market-report

Activewear continues to gain popularity globally, driven by increasing health consciousness, fashion trends favoring athleisure, and advancements in textile technology. The market's evolution towards sustainability, digital integration, and personalized offerings underscores its dynamic growth trajectory and pivotal role in modern consumer lifestyles.

