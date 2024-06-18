Africa’s foremost infrastructure, development, investment, and partnership summit, Africa PPP returns to Morocco
Africa’s top public-private industry players will meet in Casablanca, Morocco, on October 22-24 for the 14th Africa PPP Summit.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa’s leading public-private partnership industry players will convene in Morocco this October for the 14th Africa PPP Summit taking place on 22 – 24 October 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Casablanca, Morocco, just as the country begins to prepare to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup football tournament with multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects lined up.
Organised by AMETrade Ltd , Africa PPP is the longest-running annual infrastructure investment and development event focussed on Africa and the effective use of PPPs and private sector investment to finance, build, operate and maintain the continent’s vital infrastructure. Africa has a significant infrastructure development deficit with an annual financing gap estimated at more than USD100 billion. Africa PPP brings forth solutions by convening, face to face, key public & private sector stakeholders within Africa and beyond, creating qualified business connections among industry decision makers and deal makers to craft innovative infrastructure financing and development partnership models in economic growth enabling sectors such as energy, transport, and water among others.
This year’s theme "Scaling up PPPs to address Infrastructure Investment Gaps” underscores the critical role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and private sector participation in developing infrastructure across Africa as a solution to bridge the continent’s multi-billion-dollar annual infrastructure development financing gap. The 14th edition will specifically aim to scale up infrastructure build by showcasing bankable African PPP and mega infrastructure projects with a focus on connecting project owners/developers with investors and contractors to accelerate the closure of the funding gap and help solve Africa’s infrastructure challenges.
Africa PPP 2024 will include specific project presentations across the renewable energy, water, transport, energy transmission and digital technology sectors plus large cross border projects, providing infrastructure investors and financiers with a one stop window into billions of dollars’ worth of the most attractive African infrastructure investment opportunities.
The 14th Africa PPP summit is not just an event; it’s a catalyst for change in Africa’s development landscape. With resounding success and a commitment to excellence, it’s empowering the continent and reshaping the future of PPPs while attracting investment for sustainable, climate resilient infrastructure expansion.
About AMETRADE
We are the leading independent business to business event organiser in Africa, with over 20 years of working experience in over 30 countries. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value added services offering includes: tailor made capacity building training programs , digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more. Follow us on: LINKEDIN | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
Rancy Rodrigues
AME Trade Ltd
+44 20 7700 4949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
13th edition of Africa PPP in Casablanca, Morocco!