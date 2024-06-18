BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 28, 2024.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.046 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.108 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.060 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.239 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.398 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.471 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.251 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.163 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.200 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.498 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.188 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.085 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.075 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.361 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.239 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.077 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.298 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.274 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.353 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.322 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 0.103 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.090 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.065 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.089 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.327 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.238 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.213 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.077 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.116 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.067 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.114 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.112 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.081 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.323 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.134 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.040 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.053 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.201 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.212 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.100 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.434 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.386 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.100 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.096 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.147 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.830 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.057 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.041 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.055 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.113 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.049 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.208 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.151 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.637 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.463 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.180 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.694 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.114 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.173 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.312 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.233 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.222 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.200 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.134 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.633 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.103 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.548 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.111 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.154 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.086 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.099 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.038 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.318 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.207 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.021 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.072 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.374 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.091 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.082 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.082 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.266 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.027 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.065 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.105 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.526 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.157 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.067 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.121 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.088 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.161 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.108 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.609 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.445 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.237 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.107 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.016 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.237 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.172 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.260 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.315 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.189 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.051 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.053 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.276 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.091 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.066 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.067 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.063 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.054 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.452 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.145 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.058 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.112 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.112 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.081 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.065 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.140 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.124 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.280 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.250 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.043 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.244 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.266 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.193 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.159 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.092 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.108 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.103 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.075 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.106 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.443 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.322 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.150 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.164 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.079 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.130 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.095 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.119 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.565

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.214



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 25, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

