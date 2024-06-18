Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 28, 2024.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.046
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.108
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.060
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.239
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.398
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.471
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.251
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.163
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.200
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.498
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.188
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.085
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.075
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.361
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.239
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.077
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.298
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.274
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.353
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.322
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 0.103
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.090
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.065
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.089
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.327
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.238
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.213
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.077
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.116
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.067
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.114
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.112
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.081
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.323
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.134
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.040
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.053
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.201
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.212
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.100
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.434
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.386
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.100
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.096
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.147
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.830
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.057
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.041
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.113
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.049
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.208
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.151
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.637
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.463
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.180
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.694
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.114
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.173
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.312
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.233
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.222
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.200
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.134
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.633
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.103
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.548
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.111
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.154
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.086
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.099
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.038
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.318
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.207
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.021
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.072
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.374
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.091
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.082
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.082
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.266
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.027
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.065
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.105
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.526
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.157
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.067
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.121
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.088
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.161
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.108
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.609
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.445
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.237
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.107
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.016
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.237
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.260
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.315
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.189
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.051
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.053
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.276
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.091
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.067
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.063
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.054
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.452
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.145
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.058
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.112
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.112
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.081
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.065
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.140
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.124
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.280
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.250
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.043
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.244
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.266
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.193
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.159
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.092
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.108
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.103
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.075
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.106
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.443
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.322
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.150
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.164
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.079
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.130
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.095
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.119
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.565

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.214


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 25, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.7 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

