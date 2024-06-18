Flash News: OKX Lists ZKsync's ZK Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

Submit Release
NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 18, 2024.

OKX Lists ZKsync's ZK Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today listed ZKsync's ZK token on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC). This new addition enables eligible customers to long or short ZK with up to 50x leverage.

Margin trading and Simple Earn will also be enabled for ZK at 4:00 AM (UTC) on June 19. This announcement follows the listing of ZK on OKX's spot market at 8:00 AM (UTC) on June 18.

ZKsync is a Layer 2 blockchain scaling solution on Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge rollups to deliver faster and cheaper transactions on its network while maintaining a high level of security.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.


