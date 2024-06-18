Flash News: OKX Lists ZKsync's ZK Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 18, 2024.



OKX Lists ZKsync's ZK Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today listed ZKsync's ZK token on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC). This new addition enables eligible customers to long or short ZK with up to 50x leverage.

Margin trading and Simple Earn will also be enabled for ZK at 4:00 AM (UTC) on June 19. This announcement follows the listing of ZK on OKX's spot market at 8:00 AM (UTC) on June 18.

ZKsync is a Layer 2 blockchain scaling solution on Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge rollups to deliver faster and cheaper transactions on its network while maintaining a high level of security.

