Nxera Pharma Publishes its Annual and ESG Reports for the Year ended 31 December 2023

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 18 June 2024 – Nxera Pharma (“Nxera” or “the Company”; TSE 4565), today announces the publication of its Annual Report and its Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Annual Report can be found by clicking here.

The ESG Report can be found by clicking here.

–END–

About Nxera Pharma 
Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares) is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.  

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery NxWaveTM platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates. 

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). 

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life  
Enquiries: 

Nxera – Media and Investor Relations 
Kentaro Tahara, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy 
Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures 
Maya Bennison, Communications Manager 
+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life  

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media) 
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth 
+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com  

Forward-looking statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 


