Launch of the China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building
The China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building was officially inaugurated.
Establishing a Leading Zone for China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation to Promote High-Level Opening-Up in Central RegionsCHANGSHA, CHINA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of June 13, The China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building, a pivotal project for China-Africa economic and trade relations in Hunan Province, was officially inaugurated today in the Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone. This landmark initiative is expected to significantly boost foreign trade, projecting a total volume exceeding 70 billion yuan over the next three years.
Distinguished Attendees
The launch ceremony was graced by prominent figures including Zhou Haibing, Vice Governor of Hunan Province and Mayor of Changsha; Shen Yumo, Director of the Provincial Department of Commerce; Shen Dawei, Director of Changsha Customs; Xiao Zhengbo, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee; Kang Zhenlin, Vice Mayor and Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce; Fu Xuming, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Changsha Economic Development Zone and Secretary of Changsha County Party Committee; Jiang Hongbo, Director of the Management Committee of Changsha Economic Development Zone and Director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission; Xu Fan, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government; Maria Gustava, Mozambique's Ambassador to China; Liviston Wahuru, Commercial Counselor of the Kenyan Embassy in China; Bokari Bokoum, Commercial Counselor of the Malian Embassy in China; Fred, National Representative of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hunan Office; Karl, Director of the Mali Business Center; Gilbert Kwezera, Head of the Rwanda Incubation Station of the China-Africa Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base; Chiyaba Sekei, Head of the Zambia Incubation Station of the China-Africa Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base, as well as representatives from related enterprises and business associations.
A New Platform for China-Africa Trade Exchange
The historical and cultural ties between Hunan and Africa, dating back to the Tang Dynasty with Changsha Kiln porcelain, continue to evolve through modern collaborations involving Hunan-branded agricultural machinery and electrical equipment. The full-scale launch of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Leading Zone marks a new era of cooperation between Changsha and Africa.
Strategically located in the core area of the Hunan Free Trade Zone's Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, the newly established China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building is a multi-functional platform encompassing office, exhibition, and communication spaces, spanning over 100,000 square meters and developed in three phases. Beyond being a physical infrastructure, the building symbolizes a bridge for deepening exchanges, enhancing understanding, and fostering cooperation between China and Africa. It aims to align development strategies, innovate cooperation mechanisms, improve the modern China-Africa industrial and supply chain system, and elevate cooperation levels in trade, industry, finance, and culture, while advancing the Belt and Road Initiative.
The headquarters offers exceptional convenience, with access to high-speed rail, the airport, and the main urban area within 15 minutes. It features key facilities including the Free Trade Zone International Talent Port, International Financial Port, and Intellectual Property Service Center. The surrounding area hosts prominent companies like Zoomlion, BYD, and the National Silicon Industry Group, and includes innovation and entrepreneurship hubs such as Future Wisdom City and Central China Intelligence Valley. The building provides a one-stop solution for living and working, with integrated facilities for dining, accommodation, transportation, and office needs. Qualified companies can benefit from a three-year rent reduction. The area distinguishes itself with convenient transportation, industrial agglomeration, and comprehensive amenities.
Inside the building’s multifunctional meeting hall, the rich history of Hunan-Africa relations is vividly presented through narratives of Zheng He's expeditions and Hunan’s contribution to the Tanzania-Zambia Railway. This historical connection underscores the longstanding bond between Hunan and Africa. The companies and platform institutions moving in are set to create new opportunities for China-Africa trade and economic exchanges.
Developing New High Grounds for Trade Growth with Africa
Since its approval in April 2024, the first phase of the China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building project has attracted over 60 enterprises and business associations involved in trade with Africa. More than 30 have already established their presence, covering diverse sectors including telecommunications, multimedia, R&D, engineering construction, international exchange, and trade incubation. Key establishments include the Global R&D Center and China Headquarters of China Communications Multimedia Group, the Mali Business and Commercial Center, and the Eurasian-African Trade Enterprise Incubation Base.
The Economic Cooperation Bureau of the Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone highlights that the building attracts enterprises and institutions focused on “going global” operations, platform service companies assisting businesses in entering the African market, and entities providing localization for overseas products. The building will support various aspects of “going global,” creating an “overseas” ecosystem for enterprises to facilitate their entry into the African market and ensure secure overseas operations from within the building.
Among the key projects, the China Communications Multimedia Group’s Global R&D Center and China Headquarters focuses on developing global new energy vehicle (intelligent) driving systems, new wind power generation equipment, and power control systems. These initiatives aim to establish an international industrial park, projecting foreign trade to reach 10 billion yuan in the next three years, including at least 2 billion yuan with Africa.
"We are fortunate to be a part of this magnificent building," remarked Liu Yaoyuan, Chairman of China Communications Multimedia Group. Liu expressed that the headquarters brings together numerous peers, fostering deeper exchanges and collective advancement. As an entrepreneur engaged in China-Africa economic and trade relations, he emphasized the immense potential and vitality of China-Africa trade cooperation.
On the same day, the Mali Business Center was officially unveiled in the headquarters building. This center addresses the information needs of Chinese and Malian enterprises for “going out” and “bringing in,” creating an international service platform for China-Africa trade. It aims to establish a market-oriented service system encompassing exchange exhibitions, consulting and planning, trade incubation, cultural and tourism promotion, finance, and legal services, aspiring to be the "Home of China" for Malians.
Reports indicate that the China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building is actively enhancing efforts to attract enterprises engaged in Africa-related trade. It is anticipated that within the next three years, the total foreign trade volume will exceed 70 billion yuan, with trade with Africa accounting for no less than 30 billion yuan.
Diversified Support for High-Level Opening-Up
Changsha is accelerating the creation of a high-level cooperation demonstration area with Africa, fostering a new development pattern, and driving high-level opening-up in the central region. With the establishment of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Leading Zone, Changsha’s collaboration with Africa has gained significant momentum. Over the past three years, trade with Africa has totaled 60 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 37%, covering 53 African countries and regions. Notable projects include iFlytek Africa and the cross-border e-commerce platform Buffalo, with African products such as coffee, cashews, and dried chili peppers gaining popularity in China. Future developments will focus on platforms like the African Non-Resource Products Distribution and Trading Center, the China-Africa Industrial Chain Cultivation Center, and the China-Africa Cross-Border E-Commerce Cooperation Center to accelerate the development of the leading zone, facilitating China-Africa trade and investment.
The China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building serves as a critical platform for the establishment of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Leading Zone. It aims to foster comprehensive and diverse cooperation between China and Africa across multiple sectors, including the economy, culture, and technology. The focus is on moving beyond traditional cooperation in resource development and infrastructure to explore deeper interactions in emerging areas such as the digital economy, green energy, agricultural modernization, healthcare, and education and culture.
"The China-Africa Trade Headquarters Building signifies that friendly cooperation and trade exchanges between China and African cities will enter a new phase," stated Xiao Zhengbo. He emphasized Changsha’s commitment to innovation-driven growth, actively exploring new trade methods with Africa, and steadily expanding institutional openness in terms of rules, regulations, management, and standards to accelerate “going global.” The city will focus on resource complementarity, upgrading diverse consumption models, and establishing a trade chain for “African products entering Hunan” to facilitate “bringing in.” Additionally, Changsha will enhance its policies to continuously promote deeper and more substantial cooperation between China and Africa, particularly in the private sector, thereby ensuring “common development” and jointly creating a promising future for China-Africa urban cooperation in the new era.
Zhaosiyi
Changsha Xingsha Times Media Co. , Ltd.
