Automotive Camera Market to Reach $24.09 Billion by 2025, Growing at 9.70% CAGR

Automotive Camera Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global automotive camera market was valued at $11,401.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $24,092.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.70% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4753

Presently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in the Asia-Pacific region, China currently dominates the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-camera-market/purchase-options

Rise in demand for passenger vehicles coupled with safety & security concerns among consumers and increase in number of road fatalities drive the growth of the global automotive camera market considerably. In addition, rise in trend of installing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and legislations mandating installation of cameras in vehicles are anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, high installation cost of the cameras is one of the major restraints of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4753

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

On the basis of application, the adaptive cruise control system segment led the global automotive camera market in the year 2017.

The North America region held the majority of market share in 2017.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment has been dominating the global automotive camera market in the year 2017. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.