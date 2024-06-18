Bicycle Lights Market revenue to reach USD 772.3 million by 2031 | Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH, Lezyne USA Inc

Bicycle Lights Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. Growing environmental & health concerns, rising traffic congestion and increased fuel prices are the primary factors increasing the adoption of electric bicycles across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as fast & flexible operations and cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution also growing consumer inclination toward the usage of e-bicycles.

The global bicycle lights market size was valued at $356.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $772.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

In recent years, UK government has implemented numerous regulations related to use of lights in bicycles which complements the bicycle lights business across UK. For instance, in UK, as per the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations (RVLR): lights and reflectors are necessary to a pedal cycle only between sunset and sunrise; and rear reflector should be positioned between 25 cm and 90 cm from the ground, facing rearwards. In addition, government is also working toward enhancing bicycle infrastructure across the UK, which boosts the growth of the market in the country.

Lord Benex International Co., Ltd, Princeton Tec, Cateye Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Gaciron Technology, Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH, Cygolite Co, BBB Cycling

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global bicycle lights market size based on technology, mounting type, bicycle type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Factors such as government regulations to encourage adoption of bicycle lights, increase in fuel costs, rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity, and rising adoption of e-bicycles are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of bicycle infrastructure is the factor that hamper the market growth. Furthermore, improvement in bicycling infrastructure is the factor expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Based on mounting type, the head light segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bicycle lights market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Growing environmental & health concerns, rising traffic congestion and increased fuel prices are the primary factors increasing the adoption of electric bicycles across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as fast & flexible operations and cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution also growing consumer inclination toward the usage of e-bicycles. Furthermore, increase in the number of market players providing e-bicycles coupled with the increasing investments in R&D activities further propelling the adoption of e-bicycles.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the LED segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mounting type, the head light segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By bicycle type, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the commuting bicycle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

