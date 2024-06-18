Flash News: OKX Wallet Collaborates with BladeSwap and SynFutures to Launch Second Phase of 'Blast Super Season'

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 18, 2024.



OKX Wallet Collaborates with BladeSwap and SynFutures to Launch Second Phase of 'Blast Super Season'



OKX Wallet is thrilled to launch the second phase of 'Blast Super Season,' its ongoing campaign designed to celebrate the groundbreaking Ethereum Layer 2 that helps the Web3 community earn through native yield on their ETH and stablecoins.

In the latest phase of 'Blast Super Season,' eligible participants who complete the following Blast dApp quests will have the opportunity to receive a range of rewards:

Experience BladeSwap: Complete simple tasks associated with the BladeSwap DEX - like following BladeSwap on X and conducting trades on BladeSwap - for the opportunity to claim a share of rewards valued at 5,000 USDB and 5,000 USDT in veBLADE tokens.

Complete simple tasks associated with the BladeSwap DEX - like following BladeSwap on X and conducting trades on BladeSwap - for the opportunity to claim a share of rewards valued at 5,000 USDB and 5,000 USDT in veBLADE tokens. Experience SynFutures: Complete simple tasks associated with the SynFutures DEX - like following SynFutures' X account and providing liquidity to SynFutures V3 - for the opportunity to claim a share of a 5,000 USDC and O_O points prize pool.

Further details on how to participate in 'Blast Super Season' can be found here.



In the upcoming weeks, more dApps and quests will be added to OKX Wallet's 'Blast Super Season' campaign. To stay informed about the latest updates and announcements related to 'Blast Super Season,' the OKX Web3 community is encouraged to follow @OKXWeb3 and @Blast_L2 on X.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



