INNOCN Launches 32-Inch 4K Movable Smart Monitor 32S1U Pro
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN proudly announces the launch of the INNOCN 32S1U Pro 4K Touchscreen Movable Screen. Originally priced at $1499.99, it is now available for a new release price of $999.99 with a $500 discount using the code: 32D4U4KM. This innovative smart screen goes beyond ordinary color TVs and tablets, offering a portable and interactive experience.
The INNOCN Rolling Tablet 32S1U Pro is perfect for both work-from-home jobs and entertainment activities. Its portability and UHD 4K screen make it ideal for various uses, from learning and drawing to watching videos and gaming.
This smart rolling monitor 32S1U Pro features a touchscreen and Content Management System (CMS) for an intuitive user experience. It supports wireless screen projection and the MPP1.5 Active Pen, meeting diverse usage needs.
The INNOCN 32S1U Pro brings a richer interactive experience, allowing you to share content with family, collaborate with colleagues, play games with friends, or follow recipes in the kitchen. It is ideal for live streaming and watching videos, with an adjustable stand that offers various viewing angles. The built-in battery and rolling wheels provide easy mobility throughout your home.
What better way to spend time with family and friends than to prepare a large feast of your favorite dishes and chat with them virtually, even if they are in another part of the world? With the new 32S1U Pro tablet, you can now share dishes with those you care about on the big screen. Cooking in the kitchen is more convenient because you can browse your favorite recipes on the screen rather than fumbling through recipe books.
The 32S1U Pro tablet is the best size and quality for delivering high-quality video, whether you want to live stream your new podcast, demonstrate your gaming mastery, launch a cooking show, or show off your new TikTok dance.
In today's busy world, video calling apps like Alexa and Zoom have become essential for staying connected with loved ones. With the 32S1U Pro tablet, you can now video call your best friend or relative on a 32-inch screen, making it feel like you're in the same room with them.
Live streaming is crucial for both business and education. With remote work becoming more common, employers are finding ways to make workdays more efficient. Schools have also adapted to remote learning. The new rolling tablet can host video conferences and online meetings with remote employees and teach students learning from home.
The Rolling Tablet 32S1U Pro by INNOCN makes it easier to present projects and company plans to colleagues. With its high picture quality, size, and built-in 12W speakers, you and your colleagues can enjoy a better viewing and listening experience.
This new 4K 32-inch tablet is ideal for watching fitness classes when you can't get to the gym and for fitness coaches who teach workout techniques to their students from home. Enjoy watching or teaching your favorite workout routine from the comforts of your living room.
The INNOCN Rolling Tablet 32S1U Pro is also useful as a second screen monitor, boosting productivity whether at work, playing on your gaming system, or conducting internet research. It accepts mini HDMI and USB-C, making it compatible with nearly all devices on the market. This expanded compatibility means more people can enjoy this device as an external secondary display for laptops, PCs, Android phones, iPhones, and gaming consoles like Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
