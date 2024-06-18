Artificial Intelligence Platform Market to Reach USD 366.93 billion by 2031 Growing at 31.41% CAGR | SkyQuest Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform Market size was valued at USD 31.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 41.26 billion in 2023 to USD 366.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.41% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Instead of using obsolete frameworks, the Artificial Intelligence Platform provides a new one for various industries so they can work smarter and faster. It can help save money in different ways like not doing the same task many times, automating easier tasks among others as well as eliminating costly activities such as data extraction and duplication.

The market is growing rapidly on a worldwide scale due to advancements in data analytics, deep learning and machine learning. Key trends that promise major innovation and efficiency gains include developing cloud-based AI solutions, increasing usage in the fields of healthcare, finance,” or vehicles and better integration with IOT devices.

Google Cloud's Strategic Acquisition and Microsoft's Revolutionary AI Update to Support Market Growth Over 5 Years

• Google Cloud made known in May 2024 its intent to purchase an AI firm, Mistral, so that it can boost its AI platform capabilities. This strategic move is anticipated as one that will significantly boost Google’s competitive status in AI platform markets in around 4-5 years’ time, as well as help developing such sectors as medicine, banking or trade into adopting innovative practices.

• Microsoft debuted a significant update to its Azure AI services in April 2024, incorporating cutting-edge computer vision and natural language processing algorithms. The update is based on significant developments and market expansions projected for AI platforms till 2028, with more companies venturing into it especially in smart manufacturing plus autonomous cars.

The next five years are expected to see a considerable advancement in the capabilities of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform trend.

The following are the key Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Quantum Leaps and Ethical Frontiers Leads to Market Development Over the Next Ten Years

• In June 2024, IBM introduced the Quantum AI Platform, which is essentially a fusion of standard artificial intelligence and quantum computing. For the next decade, this invention will revolutionize sectors such as material science and pharmaceuticals entirely. In 2034, it could alter the AI landscape by offering hitherto unheard-of processing power as well as problem-solving potential.

• In May 2024, Tencent expressed its intention to partner with premier universities to formulate ethical standards and cutting-edge AI algorithms. By the year 2034, the combination aims at mitigating the long-standing social consequences of AI and cementing Tencent’s place as a seminal force in the articulation of AI applications and benchmarks which will have a profound effect on worldwide technology and administration.

• In February 2024, NVIDIA presented their latest generation AI chip intending for edge AI solutions support and for deeper neural networks. During the next decade, the said innovation will have a major boost to self-driving cars and intelligent municipalities run by artificial intelligence (AI) and will revolutionize the entire market for AI platforms.

Collective Advances Reshape the Landscape of AI Integration

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently disclosed that they have made significant strides in terms of boosting their AI capabilities specifically geared towards enhancing machine learning tools for predictive analytics. Meanwhile, according to Alibaba Cloud, it is working closely with numerous Asian technology firms on developing ecommerce solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Furthermore, SAP updated its enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems with a new AI module designed to optimize company processes. These advancements portend a major uptick in the integration of AI platforms across multiple industries. They should propel significant expansion in the artificial intelligence sector in the coming years, thanks to improved productivity and innovation in cloud computing, corporate analytics, and e-commerce.

Transformative Growth of Market being Catalysts of Innovation

Crucial technological breakthroughs and strategic alliances between large international corporations have led to significant growth in the AI platforms market across the world. In various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance and autonomous systems, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM, Tencent and NVIDIA are coming up with big ideas. The advancements that have been mentioned should improve efficacy, reduce costs and provide fresh prospects for the coming decade. As artificial intelligence permeates cloud service systems, internet things and quantum computations, it is envisaged that the demand will grow exponentially leading to high market potential. This is likely creating an era where sectors operate smarter and faster.

