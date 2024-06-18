Technip Energies and KPSP signs a long-term services agreement with KPO for the development of the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), through its joint-venture TKJV LLP with KPSP, announces the signing of a long-term services frame agreement with Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO) for the development of the Karachaganak Field, located in northwest Kazakhstan near Aksai.

This five-year agreement covers a comprehensive range of services, from consulting and concept to detailed engineering, aimed at optimizing and expanding the existing facilities and infrastructure of one of the largest oil and gas condensate fields in the world. The project will be executed through TKJV LLP, Technip Energies’ locally incorporated joint venture established in 2019 to serve the Kazakh market by leveraging its engineering and technology capabilities.

Charles Cessot, SVP of T.EN X Consulting and Products, commented: "We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with KPO through this engagement. The trust placed in us for this project demonstrates our expertise and operational quality for many years in Kazakhstan. This project aligns perfectly with our ambition to provide cutting-edge and efficient consulting services.”

Nour Abou Jaoudé, CEO & Chairman of TKJV LLP, declared: “This is a collaboration for success. We are deeply honored and humbled by the trust that KPO's CEO, Mr. Marco Marsili, and H.E. the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkaliyev, have bestowed upon us. We are fully committed to supporting the localization of complex engineering services as part of the country’s ambitious local content development plans and specially on such an important project for the Kazakh energy sector and economy.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About TKJV

Created in 2019 to serve the Kazakhstan market, the joint-venture offers qualified services to execute its clients' projects from conceptual and feasibility studies to pre-FEED, FEED to EPC execution, project management, Operations and Maintenance, digitalization, and more in asset decarbonization. TKJV LLP combines Technip Energies' engineering and technology capabilities in supporting the energy transition with the key resources and long history of KPSP LLC in developing infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

TKJV LLP is firmly committed to the development and maximization of Kazakh content by engaging in strategic skills development and training programs to achieve transfer of knowledge and natural growth expansion.

For further information: www.ten.com/en/tkjv

