PHILIPPINES, June 18 - Press Release

June 18, 2024 Robin Resolution Tasks Senate Public Order Committee to Probe PNP 'Operation' on KOJC Premises Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla wants the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to look into whether there was a violation of the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s policy to respect human rights during its operation on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in Davao City last June 10. Padilla on Tuesday filed Senate Resolution 1051, directing the said committee to investigate "in aid of legislation" whether there was "unnecessary and excessive force" in the operation. "There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee of public safety, and respect for the rule of law," he said in his resolution. "Records bear several instances in the past when the PNP was called out for its use of excessive force in the service of its warrants," he added. Padilla reiterated that no less than Art. II Sec. 4 of the 1987 Constitution "imposes upon the Government the primary duty to serve and protect the people" while Art. II Sec. 11 of the Constitution "is a recognition of the State's high regard to the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights." Also, he said the PNP adopted a Human Rights-Based Policing (HRBP) policy, whose guidebook stresses that "the first level of its human rights obligations is to respect human rights by refraining from interfering with the enjoyment of people's rights." Yet, he cited reports that when PNP operatives including those from the Special Action Force (SAF) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided the KOJC premises including the Prayer and Glory Mountains - supposedly to serve arrest warrants on KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five others - some missionaries were reportedly hurt during the ensuing tension. "The Revised PNP Operational Procedures dictates that, in the lawful performance of duty, only necessary and reasonable force, should be used to accomplish the task of enforcing the law and maintaining peace and order," Padilla noted. Resolusyon ni Robin, Pinapaimbestiga sa Senate Public Order Committee ang PNP 'Operation' sa KOJC Premises Nais ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na hawakan ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs ang imbestigasyon kung nalabag ba ang patakaran ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na galangin ang karapatang pantao nang nagsagawa ng operasyon ang mga operatiba nito sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) sa Davao City noong Hunyo 10. Sa Senate Resolution 1051 na ihinain niya nitong Martes, itinakda ang naturang komite na hawakan ang "investigation in aid of legislation" para alamin kung nagkaroon ba ng "unnecessary and excessive force" sa naturang operasyon. "There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee of public safety, and respect for the rule of law," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon. "Records bear several instances in the past when the PNP was called out for its use of excessive force in the service of its warrants," dagdag niya. Muling iginiit ni Padilla na mismong Art. II Sec. 4 ng 1987 Constitution "imposes upon the Government the primary duty to serve and protect the people" samantalang Art. II Sec. 11 ng Konstitusyon ang kumikilala sa "State's high regard to the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights." Dagdag niya, may Human Rights-Based Policing (HRBP) policy ang PNP, at iginiit ng guidebook nito na "the first level of its human rights obligations is to respect human rights by refraining from interfering with the enjoyment of people's rights." Base sa mga ulat, nang pumasok sa KOJC ang operatiba ng PNP - kasama ang tauhan ng Special Action Force (SAF) at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) - para mag-serve ng arrest warrants kay KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at lima pa - nasaktan diumano ang ilang misyonaryo nang nagkaroon ng tensyon. "The Revised PNP Operational Procedures dictates that, in the lawful performance of duty, only necessary and reasonable force, should be used to accomplish the task of enforcing the law and maintaining peace and order," ani Padilla.