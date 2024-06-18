Lane Closure on County Route 13, Pogue Run Road, to Begin Monday, June 17, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 13, Pogue Run Road, will be restricted to one lane, near the intersection with County Route 7 (G C & P Road), from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, June 17, 2024, through Friday, June 21, 2024, for a utility pole replacement. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​