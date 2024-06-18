Submit Release
McDowell County Route 16/39, Hobart Street, to be closed beginning Tuesday, June 18, 2024

McDowell County Route 34, Hobart Street, will be closed from mile marker 1.21 to mile marker 1.27, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Tuesday, June 18, 2024, through Tuesday, July 9, 2024, for embankment stabilizations. Weekdays only.
 
Hobart Street will be accessible from each end. However, local traffic is advised to use alternate routes.
 
The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

