Lane Restriction on WV 27, Washington Pike, in Wellsburg, to Begin on Monday, June 17, 2024

A portion of WV 27, in Wellsburg, will have a lane restriction from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, June 17, 2024, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​