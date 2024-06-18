Lane Closure on US 40, National Road, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, June 17, 2024

Page Content

A portion of US 40, near 415 National Road, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​