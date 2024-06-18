Two lanes on I-79 Southbound to be closed starting Monday, June 17, 2024

Page Content

The Southbound Interstate 79 entrance ramp and slow lane at mile marker 135.6 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. Monday June 17, 2024, through 6:00 p.m. Tuesday June 18, 2024, for bridge cleaning and sealing.



Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​