Wanted Suspect Apprehended in Fatal Northwest Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing in Northwest has been apprehended.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:21 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment. Responding officers located an adult male, inside of the residence, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Fasil Teklemariam, of Northwest, D.C.

On Monday, June 17, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 19-year-old Audrey Miller, of no fixed address, in Hagerstown, MD. Miller was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest charging her with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder. Miller will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC.

CCN: 24050780

###