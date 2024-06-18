MPD Searching for Northwest Burglary Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify suspects who burglarized a home.



On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 1:34 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered an occupied home in the 1300 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.



The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/m_43WkA1wJg



Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24077335