Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Poised to Exceed $52 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Hospital Growth and Population Increase

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Diseases and Medication Class : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market was valued at $32,988.7 million in 2020, and projections indicate it will reach $52,049.54 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% from 2021 to 2030.

Understanding Asthma and COPD

Asthma is a chronic, non-communicable lung disorder characterized by airway inflammation. It manifests through recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing, which are largely reversible. The primary risk factor for asthma is allergies, though other triggers include irritants, physical exertion, cold air, and exposure to dust and animals.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) encompasses conditions like emphysema and chronic bronchitis, leading to airflow limitation that is not fully reversible. Emphysema involves damage to the alveoli, while chronic bronchitis entails prolonged inflammation of the lower respiratory tract. Tobacco smoking is the leading cause of COPD, with other risk factors including passive smoking, occupational hazards, and environmental pollution.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Both asthma and COPD can be diagnosed through physical examinations and various tests such as X-rays, sputum eosinophil counts, and nitric oxide measurements. Treatments typically involve inhaled corticosteroids, leukotriene modifiers, and theophylline. Acute respiratory attacks are managed with short-acting beta agonists and anticholinergic drugs.

Market Growth Drivers

The market growth is driven primarily by the rising prevalence of asthma and COPD. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that asthma affected 262 million people and caused 461,000 deaths in 2019. In the U.S., chronic bronchitis affected 99 million adults, while emphysema affected 2 million adults in 2018, according to the American Lung Association.

Innovations and Market Challenges

Advancements in respiratory therapies and the introduction of new products are expected to boost market growth. For example, AstraZeneca's 'Trixeo Aerosphere' received EU approval in December 2020 for COPD maintenance treatment. However, the high cost of asthma treatments poses a challenge to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The Asthma and COPD Drugs Market is segmented based on disease type, medication class, and region.

By Disease Type:

Asthma

COPD

By Medication Class:

Combination Drugs

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Anticholinergics

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Segment Insights

The asthma segment led the market in 2020, a trend expected to continue due to the rising number of asthma patients. The COPD segment, however, is anticipated to experience significant growth due to advancements in COPD treatments.

Among medication classes, combination drugs dominated in 2020 due to their reliability. The inhaled corticosteroids segment is predicted to grow significantly, thanks to ongoing therapeutic advancements.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2020, driven by the high prevalence of asthma, strong manufacturing presence, smoking habits, and robust healthcare infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing number of hospitals and a large population base.

