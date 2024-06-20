Davila Homes Announces New Boutique Subdivision: Lakeview in Winter Garden, FL
Davila Homes introduces Lakeview, a luxurious 40-unit development in Winter Garden, now open for lot reservations.WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davila Homes, a renowned builder in Central Florida, is excited to unveil its latest development, Lakeview, a luxurious 40-unit boutique subdivision nestled in the charming city of Winter Garden. Currently under site development, Lakeview is now accepting lot reservations for prospective homeowners.
Lakeview promises to offer an exclusive and sophisticated living experience, just a short stroll away from the vibrant downtown Winter Garden. This new community will feature an array of meticulously designed townhomes and single-family homes, blending modern elegance with timeless architectural appeal.
Key highlights of Lakeview include:
• Prime Location - Situated within walking distance of downtown Winter Garden, residents will enjoy easy access to an array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, as well as the scenic beauty of the nearby West Orange Trail.
• Exquisite Home Designs - The community will offer a selection of townhomes starting in the upper $600,000s and single-family homes starting at $900,000. Each home will be crafted with the signature quality and attention to detail that Davila Homes is known for.
• Community Amenities - Future homeowners can look forward to a range of exclusive amenities, designed to enhance their lifestyle and foster a sense of community within Lakeview. "We are thrilled to bring Lakeview to Winter Garden," said Maria Davila, CEO of Davila Homes. "This subdivision is not just a place to live but a place to thrive. Our goal is to create a community that combines luxury, convenience, and a strong sense of neighborhood, all within the beautiful setting of Winter Garden."
Davila Homes invites interested buyers to explore the opportunity to reserve their spot in this premier community. With its prime location and exceptional home designs, Lakeview is set to become one of Winter Garden's most sought-after addresses.
For more information on Lakeview and to reserve a lot, please visit https://davila-homes.com/ or contact the Davila Homes sales team at (407) 555-1234.
About Davila Homes:
Davila Homes is a leading homebuilder in Central Florida, recognized for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With a legacy of creating exceptional living spaces, Davila Homes continues to set the standard in residential construction.
Fernanda Negromonte
Davila Homes
+1 407-555-1234
