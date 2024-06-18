Flash News: OKX Wallet Ranked as World's #1 Crypto Wallet by CertiK for Cybersecurity

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 18, 2024.

OKX Wallet Ranked as World's #1 Crypto Wallet by CertiK for Cybersecurity

OKX today announced that CertiK, the world's leading Web3 security firm, has ranked OKX Wallet as the number one crypto wallet for cybersecurity among 43 of the most popular wallets. This ranking underscores OKX's commitment to providing the world's most secure and compatible onchain crypto wallet.

Currently, OKX Wallet ranks second in terms of its overall CertiK 'Skynet Security Score' (87.35), placing it in the top 10 percentile and surpassing other popular wallets such as Trust Wallet and Phantom. CertiK's 'Skynet Security Score' is an index that measures a crypto wallet's relative security, market performance and social sentiment. Its detailed audit also included various components of OKX Wallet's code, such as a section of its mobile app source code, the front-end module and wallet software development kit (SDK).

In addition to its high CertiK 'Skynet Security Score,' OKX Wallet consistently ranks at the top in frequent security audits carried out by leading firms such as Cer.live and SlowMist. These audits underscore OKX Wallet's commitment to open-source transparency across areas such as account generation, transaction creation and signing, multi-party computation (MPC) algorithms, and account abstraction-powered smart accounts.

OKX has a longstanding partnership with CertiK. In May 2023, CertiK announced the integration of its Skynet Security Score into the OKX DeFi aggregator, providing users with a simple score and additional confidence when assessing the security of DeFi protocols. In June 2023, OKX announced the successful completion of CertiK's security audit for OKX Wallet's BRC-20 token contracts, further reinforcing the contracts' reliability and robustness.

Click here to learn more about OKX Wallet security.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer