LAW NEWS RELEASE – Writs and Evictions
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
JORDAN LOWE
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 17, 2024
Department of Law Enforcement Resumes Execution of Writs and Evictions
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) is announcing that it is resuming the execution of court-ordered writs and evictions.
In late April, the DLE initiated a safety stand-down after a critical incident in Waiʻanae. The purpose of that stand-down was to provide time and space so that the DLE could comprehensively review its eviction procedures.
“Evictions can be dangerous and emotionally charged,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “Our review is completed, and as a result, we have provided our law enforcement officers with additional guidance that allows us to resume serving writs and conducting evictions in the community.”
Community members that need a writ of possession or ejectment served should contact the Sheriff Division during business hours, Monday-Friday, from 7:45 am. to 4:30 pm. Additionally, those that previously made a request for a writ to be served, can contact the Sheriff Division for an update. The Sheriff Division can be reached at the following telephone numbers:
Oʻahu: 808-587-3632
Kauaʻi: 808-482-2470
Maui: 808-244-2904
Hawaiʻi: 808-933-8835 (Hilo) or 808-322-8740 (Kona)
###
Media Contact:
Wayne Ibarra
Acting Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
Cell: 808-757-0500
Email: [email protected]