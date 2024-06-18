LAW NEWS RELEASE – Writs and Evictions

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

June 17, 2024

Department of Law Enforcement Resumes Execution of Writs and Evictions

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) is announcing that it is resuming the execution of court-ordered writs and evictions.

In late April, the DLE initiated a safety stand-down after a critical incident in Waiʻanae. The purpose of that stand-down was to provide time and space so that the DLE could comprehensively review its eviction procedures.

“Evictions can be dangerous and emotionally charged,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “Our review is completed, and as a result, we have provided our law enforcement officers with additional guidance that allows us to resume serving writs and conducting evictions in the community.”

Community members that need a writ of possession or ejectment served should contact the Sheriff Division during business hours, Monday-Friday, from 7:45 am. to 4:30 pm. Additionally, those that previously made a request for a writ to be served, can contact the Sheriff Division for an update. The Sheriff Division can be reached at the following telephone numbers:

Oʻahu: 808-587-3632

Kauaʻi: 808-482-2470

Maui: 808-244-2904

Hawaiʻi: 808-933-8835 (Hilo) or 808-322-8740 (Kona)

