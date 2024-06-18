Sulliden Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Indivar Pathak has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

The appointment of Mr. Pathak follows the resignation of Peter Hooper as a director of the Company. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Hooper for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

