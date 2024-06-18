Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,930 in the last 365 days.

Sulliden Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Indivar Pathak has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

The appointment of Mr. Pathak follows the resignation of Peter Hooper as a director of the Company. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Hooper for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.
On behalf of the Board
“Scott Moore”, Chief Executive Officer
info@sulliden.com
(416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sulliden Announces Board Changes

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more