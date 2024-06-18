CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry apprehend two men wanted on felony warrants for sex-related offenses in 48 hours

DEL RIO, Texas – Within a 48-hour period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry apprehended two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses.

“In back-to-back fashion, our frontline officers intercepted two men within a 48-hour period that had outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These apprehensions exemplify the important role CBP officers play in ensuring that justice is carried out and keeping our communities safe and secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, June 15, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle driver Mario Venegas, 60, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual offense against a child-fondling issued by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Venegas over to Val Verde County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

On Friday, June 14, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle passenger Eliezar Hernandez Sr., 84, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of spouse issued by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Hernandez Sr. over to Val Verde County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

