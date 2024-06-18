Surgeon General's Warning Underscores Urgency for Tribela: A Safer Social Media Platform
Despite the critical issues highlighted by the Surgeon General, traditional venture capital overlooks safety and underfunds female founders, with only 2% of funding going to women.”VANCOUVER , BC, CANADA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Surgeon General issued a stark warning about the adverse effects of social media on youth mental health, amplifying the urgent need for safer, more responsible digital environments. In response, Tribela, a revolutionary social media platform prioritizing user safety, privacy, and well-being, calls on the community to support our crowdfunding campaign to build a better future online.
"As a mother who witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of online bullying, the need for a platform like Tribela is incredibly personal and urgent," said Natalie Boll, Founder of Tribela.
Tribela is designed to combat the pervasive problems plaguing current social media platforms, such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and the spread of harmful content. With robust user verification, secure community pages for students, and business engagement tools, Tribela is set to establish a new standard for social media safety and integrity.
Tribela is an innovative social media platform dedicated to prioritizing user safety, privacy, and well-being. Founded by Natalie Boll, Tribela seeks to revolutionize the digital landscape by providing a secure and engaging environment for students and businesses to connect.
Tribela stands out by offering a highly customizable user experience without the influence of addictive algorithms, ensuring healthier and more personalized engagement. Users have complete control over their data, promoting transparency and privacy. Designed with the safety of younger users in mind, Tribela is engaging for all age groups, resembling the family channel of social media. Our tailored user verification process, adjusted to the user’s location and age, creates a secure environment free from bots and fake accounts. Schools can safely host their teams and activities on Tribela's community pages, while users can shop with confidence, knowing that the stores on Tribela are verified and trustworthy.
Traditional venture capital and investors have told us that "no one cares about safety," but we strongly disagree. Natalie Boll, Founder of Tribela, emphasizes that they also only fund 2% of female founders, making it incredibly challenging to secure the necessary backing. This is why we are turning to the community. We believe that you, our potential users, do care about safety and want to be part of a positive change in social media. By supporting our crowdfunding campaign, you can help us build a platform that truly prioritizes safety and well-being. Let’s prove the skeptics wrong together.
To bring Tribela to life, we need to move from our high-fidelity prototype to a fully operational app. This includes development costs such as building the app, including backend and frontend development, UI/UX design, and integrating AI features for robust user verification and content moderation. We are also integrating advanced AI algorithms for safety features, covering operational costs like legal fees, server costs, and other necessary expenses. A contingency fund will be included to ensure smooth development and launch. Additionally, we will gather user feedback during the beta phase and onboard new users to ensure a seamless transition to the full platform.
We are seeking to raise funds to bring Tribela to fruition. Your support will not only help us build a safer social media platform but also contribute to creating a healthier online environment for millions of users. Join us in revolutionizing social media by making a donation today. Together, we can make a significant impact and pave the way for a safer digital future.
To support Tribela and be part of the movement for safer social media, visit our crowdfunding campaign at https://chuffed.org/project/111154-tribela-building-a-safer-more-inclusive-social-media-platform and make a donation today. Together, we can create a safer digital future.
For more information, please visit https://tribela.com.
