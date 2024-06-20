The Rise of AI: How Two Sisters are Reshaping Business Brokerage

We see a huge opportunity to implement technology in this legacy space. It’s a win-win for all.” — Samiah Fatimah

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry long dominated by outdated practices, sisters Juwariah and Samiah are disrupting this space with their groundbreaking startup, Vortyx. Frustrated by the complexities and inefficiencies they encountered while trying to buy a business themselves, the sisters saw an opportunity to inject modern technology into the business brokerage world. Thus, Vortyx was born. This company leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the business transaction process, providing unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility for brokers and business owners alike.

The United States is home to over 33.2 million small businesses, and a staggering number of owners—estimated at over 12 million—are planning to retire and sell their businesses in the next ten years. The current business brokerage model is critically inadequate in supporting these retiring owners, leading to the potential loss of valuable enterprises and economic opportunities. Studies reveal that a significant portion of small business owners lack a succession plan, and the outdated, inefficient brokerage processes only exacerbate this problem. Vortyx steps in to fill this crucial gap and hence ensure that more businesses can find new owners and continue to flourish.

Vortyx delivers a new solution, combining artificial intelligence, proprietary databases, and automation to broker deals for main street businesses. Traditional brokerage models, burdened by tedious manual processes and inconsistent data, often lead to suboptimal outcomes for business brokers, business owners, and potential buyers. Vortyx obliterates this archaic status quo by harnessing AI and proprietary data to analyze market trends, identify premium deals, and seamlessly match brokers with sellers. This groundbreaking approach not only turbocharges efficiency but also elevates the entire brokerage experience for business brokers and owners.

The Sister Duo and Their Grand Vision

Juwariah and Samiah are pioneering minority female founders in a predominantly male industry. Samiah’s relentless passion for building businesses and her extensive experience as a startup operator has imbued her with a dynamic entrepreneurial energy. Complementing this, Juwariah’s fervor for solving inefficiencies and her foundation in traditional finance bring a critical analytical edge to Vortyx. Together, their relentless drive to build a lasting company has led them to try a multitude of ideas, each contributing to their growth. Their journey eventually culminated in Vortyx.

Vortyx is more than just a company; it is a step forward towards a more efficient, equitable, and modern approach to business brokerage. Their vision is to create a seamless, transparent, and effective company that can help broker and seal deals for many business owners in the coming years.