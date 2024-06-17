From Starving Art Student to Renowned Silhouette Artist: Keeping a 200 Year old Art Form Current
Karl Johnson of Cut ArtsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karl Johnson, a third generation silhouette artist, has taken the art world by storm with his intricate and unique hand-cut silhouettes. What started as a passion for art during his college years has now turned into a successful family-owned business, with Karl at the helm. His journey from a struggling art student to a renowned silhouette artist is nothing short of inspiring.
Karl's love for silhouettes was passed down from his father, who was taught by the first silhouette artist at Disneyland. Growing up surrounded by this art form, Karl developed a keen eye for detail and a steady hand for cutting. After completing his art education and with no real job prospects, he decided to pursue his passion for silhouettes and started his own business, Cut Arts.
Today, Karl's silhouettes can be found in thousands of homes all over the country. His unique style and attention to detail have made him a sought-after artist in the industry. What sets Karl apart is his strong desire to work for himself and his ability to pivot with the changing times. When the Covid pandemic hit, he knew that traveling around the country to create his art was not going to be possible. He watched as his kids pivoted to doing school on Zoom and knew that he could also do this with his silhouette cutting. A new way to do business was formed! This never give up attitude has led Karl to where he is today as one of the most sought after working silhouette artists. This personalized touch has made his business stand out and has garnered him a loyal following including celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and many others. He has families that have him cut silhouettes of their children every year to display in their homes as a tradition. Many of them had silhouettes done as children themselves.
Karl's journey from a struggling art student to a successful silhouette artist is a testament to his dedication and passion for his craft. He has not only kept the art of silhouette cutting alive but has also brought it to a whole new level. With his family by his side, Karl continues to create beautiful silhouettes and inspire others to follow their dreams. To learn more about Karl and his work, visit Cut Arts' website or follow them on social media.
Karl can also be found at children's boutiques all over the country cutting silhouettes by appointment. Visit www.cutarts.com to see where he will be next or to book a private Zoom session.
Lauren Johnson
Cut Arts
+1 805-405-8163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Cutting Silhouettes