Kern County Superior Court launches MyCitations to simplify traffic fine payments

The Superior Court of California, County of Kern sought to prove their dedication to improving access to justice through introducing an online tool. The Court introduced MyCitations, an innovative online tool that determines the ability to pay fines, resulting from a traffic violation.
