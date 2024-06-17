Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,789 in the last 365 days.

Kern County Superior Court launches MyCitations to simplify traffic fine payments

The Superior Court of California, County of Kern sought to prove their dedication to improving access to justice through introducing an online tool. The Court introduced MyCitations, an innovative online tool that determines the ability to pay fines, resulting from a traffic violation.

You just read:

Kern County Superior Court launches MyCitations to simplify traffic fine payments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more