Bird Adds Multi-Year Mine Infrastructure Work in the East and Institutional Projects in the West

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for five projects with a total combined value of over $625 million. These projects include multi-year mine infrastructure work in Eastern Canada and three long term care projects and a multi-building institutional project in Western Canada.

The awarded mine infrastructure work in Eastern Canada involves extensive civil work to support mining operations, enhancing the infrastructure necessary for efficient and safe extraction processes.

The long term care projects aim to replace and expand bed capacity, supporting the growing demand for long term care services and ensuring modern, safe, and comfortable accommodations for residents.

The multi-building institutional project involves both the modernization and creation of new administrative and operational spaces. Designed to achieve LEED® Silver certification, this project emphasizes sustainability and energy efficiency.

“These projects underscore Bird's expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure across various sectors,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. “We are pleased to be selected by our clients to deliver these important projects, leveraging our collaborative style and building constructive relationships throughout both the pre-construction and construction phases of our buildings projects. Additionally, our long term collaboration through multi-year mine services further strengthens constructive relationships with our client. Significant demand across Bird’s target sectors continues to support a positive outlook for 2024 and beyond.”

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca