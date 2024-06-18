Pro-life medical professionals supporting maternal and fetal patients. AAPLOG Action Logo

AAPLOG Action, the advocacy arm of the largest organization of pro-life medical professionals nationwide, launched today to champion women in healthcare policy.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADVOCACY GROUP TAKES ON CORRUPT MEDICAL ASSOCIATIONS

AAPLOG Action is Spearheaded by Medical Experts Working to Restore Trust in the Medical Profession

7,000+ Members Across the Nation

Today marks the official launch of a pioneering advocacy effort aimed at amplifying the voices of women in healthcare policy discussions. Led by a coalition of doctors and healthcare professionals, AAPLOG Action is the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of the largest organization of pro-life medical professionals nationwide. With over 7,000 members leading the way, AAPLOG Action exists to restore trust in the medical profession. The advocacy group positions physicians where they should be - at the heart of the biggest political debates regarding healthcare that daily affect our maternal and fetal patients.

Through strategic engagement with policymakers, stakeholders, and the public, the lobbying group aims to foster meaningful dialogue and drive impactful reforms that prioritize the well-being of women and their children nationwide.

"Our mission is clear: to advocate tirelessly for the holistic health needs of women and their children, ensuring that their voices are not only heard but acted upon in policy decisions," said Dr. Christina Francis, MD, C.E.O. of AAPLOG Action. "By leveraging our collective expertise and networks, we aim to shape legislation and initiatives that address the unique healthcare challenges faced by women across diverse communities such as maternal healthcare deserts, cutting-edge care when a mother’s life is at risk, and many other issues facing women today.”

“We are unafraid to expose the politicized leadership of medical associations, both at the local and national levels, to ensure our patients are empowered with information and provided exceptional healthcare,” said Dr. Susan Bane, MD, PhD and AAPLOG Action board chair.

This initiative represents a pivotal milestone in the ongoing fight for life-affirming healthcare that respects the dignity of all persons.

“We have hit the ground running to connect with policymakers, advise on legislation and lay the groundwork to launch a series of advocacy campaigns that will equip doctors and patients to together focus on quality care for women, not political agendas,” said Rebecca Weaver, AAPLOG Action Executive Director.“Our members are in the business of saving and enhancing lives, and refuse to turn to methods that leave their patients vulnerable and alone.”

Individuals and organizations passionate about advancing cutting edge healthcare for women and their children are encouraged to join the movement and contribute to this vital cause. Go to the AAPLOG Action website for more information and to join this initiative. Follow AAPLOG Action on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

AAPLOG Action is the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians & Gynecologists, which works to inform the American public on life-affirming evidence-based care for women and their children in politics and policy.