DLNR News Release – BE PONO OUTDOORS, June 17, 2024

June 17, 2024

BE PONO CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGES RESPONSIBLE OUTDOOR RECREATION

HONOLULU — Summer in Hawaiʻi brings opportunities for families to get outside and interact with amazing natural resources. As you head outdoors to hike, camp, view wildlife, or spend time with pets, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) asks residents and visitors to engage with nature responsibly and respectfully through a new awareness campaign featuring its mascot, Pono the Nēnē.

In a series of five 30-second videos on the DOFAW website, Pono the Nēnē shares tips on a variety of topics, including how to:

Hike Pono : clean gear to avoid spreading Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death or invasive seeds. Stay on trails to help our ecosystems stay healthy. Keep music in headphones to let others enjoy the natural music of our forests;

: clean gear to avoid spreading Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death or invasive seeds. Stay on trails to help our ecosystems stay healthy. Keep music in headphones to let others enjoy the natural music of our forests; Play Pono : keep campfires safely contained and ready to extinguish. Avoid wildfire risk from fireworks by going to professional shows;

: keep campfires safely contained and ready to extinguish. Avoid wildfire risk from fireworks by going to professional shows; Gather Pono : sustainably rely on our forests for wood, fruit, foliage, and other items with landowner permission and our easy collection permit system;

: sustainably rely on our forests for wood, fruit, foliage, and other items with landowner permission and our easy collection permit system; Mālama Pono : keep wildlife wild by viewing from a distance and never leave food outdoors that might make wildlife sick; and

: keep wildlife wild by viewing from a distance and never leave food outdoors that might make wildlife sick; and Be a Pono Pet Parent: your pet can be a life-saving hero to our native wildlife by staying indoors, in a contained backyard, or on a leash.

The videos link these simple messages to more detailed information like hiking safety tips and emergency numbers, ‘Firewise’ landscaping tips from the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization, information about Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, and a new Pono Pet Parent Pledge from the Hawaiʻi Veterinary Medical Association.

“We manage an enormous amount of outdoor recreation opportunities, including hundreds of miles of Nā Ala Hele hiking trails, over 700,000 acres of public Forest Reserves, and all the native plants and animals that make those areas special,” said David Smith, DOFAW Administrator. “When people head outside to enjoy nature, we ask that they do it in a way that helps protect those experiences for future generations.”

The Be Pono Outdoors webpage also offers Hawaiʻi residents a reward for getting involved. Anyone who watches all five videos can receive either a free Pono the Nēnē water bottle sticker or a free bumper sticker with Pono’s favorite saying: “E mālama kākou i ka ʻāina: Let’s care for the land together.”

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Be Pono Outdoors (30-second videos):

https://vimeo.com/showcase/11231837

Photographs – Be Pono Outdoors:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j1zt15xszthk9oxkhofrr/AEl-ZkWmcDLZB_2Nx8lwWjg?rlkey=9ehqtheknf5tiubp8whzx3nuu&dl=0

Be Pono Outdoors webpage: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/pono

