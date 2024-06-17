Joe White Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Joe White

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA , June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Joe White, a visionary leader in the financial services sector and a best-selling author, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the much-anticipated book, Influence and Impact. This collaboration, featuring renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, explores the powerful dynamics of persuasion in business. Joe White's extensive expertise and unique insights will bring a distinctive and valuable perspective to this project.



Joe White has dedicated over 25 years to empowering entrepreneurs within the financial services industry. As an esteemed educator and trainer, his profound influence is evidenced by the sale of over 60,000 copies of his books worldwide, each crafted to unlock the potential of aspiring business leaders.



As the founder, President, and CEO of the Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC), Joe has been a pivotal force in shaping industry standards since 2008. He previously led the mortgage broker program at Ontario’s largest college, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role. In recognition of his contributions to the field, Joe was inducted into the Canadian Mortgage Hall of Fame in 2019, highlighting his enduring impact and dedication.



Joe's commitment to excellence and integrity extends beyond his educational endeavors. He established the Association of Mortgage Investment Professionals (AMIPROS) and the Fraud Prevention Centre of Canada (FPCC), organizations that reflect his dedication to fostering a thriving professional environment and spearheading national fraud prevention and awareness initiatives.



In 2024, Joe launched The Billion Dollar Podcast, a dynamic platform where he shares innovative strategies that transcend industry boundaries. Through this podcast, he aims to help individuals achieve extraordinary success and make significant impacts in their communities and beyond.



Residing in the Greater Toronto Area with his family, Joe continues to inspire change and drive progress within the financial sector. For further insights and collaboration, he is accessible via email at joe.white@remic.ca.



This upcoming book, Influence and Impact, promises to be a compelling addition to the literature on business, benefiting from Joe White's extensive background and thought leadership. Stay tuned for what is sure to be an influential and impactful contribution to the field.