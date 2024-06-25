New Science Book Details the Big Questions About Life and the Universe
BEING: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSE by Masoud Mostafavi
A wonderful eye-opener for high school seniors, college freshmen, and those who are looking for a bird’s eye tour of the natural world and human development.”UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where did we come from? How did we get here?
These are the big questions scientists have been trying to uncover since the beginning of human consciousness. There are many complex theories out there, and Masoud Mostafavi, a retired professor of electrical engineering, has compiled and broken down these concepts for science-loving readers to absorb in BEING: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSE.
This beginner/intermediate-level science book discusses a brief history of the universe and how we came to exist. BEING aims to address the science-leaning public, especially college students, but Dr. Mostafavi breaks down many big concepts to give readers of any background a better understanding.
What sets this book apart, after a brief summary of creation stories from the great religions and philosophies, is that it brings together the results of theoretical and experimental research from antiquity to the present day. Exceptionally rich, this book traverses the history of knowledge, covering fields as varied as cosmology, astronomy, Newtonian mechanics, theories of relativity, quantum physics, geology, biology, paleontology and genetics.
The book contains a couple of chapters discussing historical milestones and topics of physics to help the readers better comprehend modern complex cosmological concepts. The origins of the physical universe are covered in modest detail, with chapters on the birth and death of stars, the Solar System, and the formation and development of the Earth.
Dr. Mostafavi also covers theories related to the emergence of life on Earth and the evolution of living organisms, as well as heating and cooling cycles on Earth, various mass extinctions of species, and the danger of global warming.
Cells, genes, Mendelian heredity, and Darwin’s theory of evolution, including the evolution of apes into Homo Sapiens, are briefly covered. Concepts of human language development, consciousness, and free will are also described. Finally, the milestones in human civilization, including the Agrarian and Industrial Revolutions and the importance of green energy in building the future, are discussed.
BEING sheds light not only on the distant past, but also on the responsibility humanity must take on for the future to protect this tiny planet in the face of global warming, over-consumption of energy, and nuclear and pandemic threats.
Praise for BEING: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSE is already pouring in.
“A tour de force, a wonderful eye-opener for high school seniors, college freshmen, and those who are looking for a bird’s eye tour of the natural world and human development. The book provides a deep and sophisticated introduction to topics ranging from thermodynamics and relativity to evolution and consciousness. Engaging this book leads the reader to want to learn more.” Dr. Jack Kursweil, Emeritus Professor of Electrical Engineering, San Jose State University.
“I am amazed at the breadth of topics covered. I learned a lot and read it with pleasure and great interest. Bravo! The author must have spent A LOT of time reading and gathering information before he could write. Now it is all in one place for the readers’ benefit.” Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Berkeley.
“As a scientist, I was particularly impressed by BEING: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSE … If I'd had the chance to read this book at the age of 20, at the start of my scientific training, it would undeniably have strengthened my passion and motivation for scientific research … This book puts into perspective the importance of not losing sight of the big picture, even as we specialize in a very narrow field of research.” — Georges Fine, France-based engineer/scientist.
BEING: A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE UNIVERSE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
AUTHOR BIO
Masoud Mostafavi is an Emeritus Professor of Electrical Engineering at San Jose State University. Before that, he held an academic position at the University of Missouri, Columbia, and a research scientist position at École supérieure d’électricité, Gif-Sur-Yvette, France. He is the author of many IEEE Transactions and Conference Proceedings articles. Dr. Mostafavi took a keen interest in cosmology and related topics on or before his retirement.
