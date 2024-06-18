India IVF Market Size Projected to Hit USD 4.6 billion by 2032 at 18.8% CAGR, Says AMR

India IVF services Applications 2025

Increase in infertility rates, technological advancements in IVF and rise in gamete donations drive the growth of the India IVF services market.

According to the report, the India IVF services market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.08% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “India In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market by Gender (Female Infertility, Male Infertility, and Others), Procedure (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI-IVF), Non-ICSI-IVF, and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Cycle Type, (Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor), Thawed Cycle (Non-Donor), and Donor Egg IVF cycle) End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes) and Offering (IVF Drugs, IVF Media & Reagents and IVF and IUI Services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬-

• The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market owing shutdowns in various COVID-19 affected countries and rise in number of healthcare workers falling ill in the pandemic.

• However, the market is growing post-pandemic period owing to an increase infertility cases, and furthermore growing number of fertility clinics is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Growing incidence of male and female infertility, emerging trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. However, significant cost associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth. Moreover, growing number of fertility clinics and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the market growth in future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• ART Fertility Clinics

• Bavishi Fertility Institut

• Craft Hospital & Research Centre

• Thomas Fertility Center/Chennai Fertility Centers

• Gunasheela Hospital

• Iswarya fertility Center

• Kamala Polyclinic & Nursing Home/Mumbai Fertility Clinic & IVF Center

• Lifeline Hospitals

• Nova IVI Fertility

• Oasis Centre (Unit of The Entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.)

• Medicover

• Prashanth Fertility Research Centre

• Reviva Infertility & IVF Clinic

• Sabine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd

• Sudha Hospitals

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The India in vitro fertilization services market is studied on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering.

By Gender

• Male Infertility

• Female Infertility

• Others

By Procedure

• ICSI IVF

• Non-ICSI IVF

• IUI

By Cycle Type

• Fresh IVF Cycles

• Thawed IVF Cycles

• Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Offering

• IVF Drugs

• IVF Media and Reagents

• IVF and IUI Services

