FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 17, 2024

MORE THAN 112,000 TICKETS ISSUED DURING STATEWIDE SEATBELT ENFORCEMENT

112,031 Tickets Issued Statewide for Various Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

15,049 Tickets Issued Statewide for Seat Belt and Child Restraint Violations

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 112,031 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations, including 17,210 tickets for speeding and 15,049 tickets for improper seat belt or child restraint violations during a statewide mobilization. The Buckle Up New York, Click it or Ticket education and enforcement campaign ran from May 20 through June 2, 2024 to increase patrols targeting unbelted drivers and passengers.

“Not wearing a seatbelt may seem like a minor thing, but in a crash, it is the single greatest indicator of whether or not lives will be saved or lost,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Statistics show that seat belts save lives whether you are riding in the front or back seat of a vehicle. The results of this education and enforcement campaign underscore the importance of our continued efforts to keep everyone safe on our roads and ensure there are many more seasons of celebrations to come.”

Here is the full breakdown of the violations and tickets issued during the campaign:

Violation Number of Tickets Move Over Law 607 Seatbelt 15,049 Distracted Driving 4,689 Impaired Driving 2,733 Speeding 17,210 Other Violations 71,743 Grand Total 112,031

During the same campaign in 2023, law enforcement issued 15,497 tickets for seat belt and child restraint violations and 83,327 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as distracted driving and speeding.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “For years, the law enforcement community has been united in our efforts to increase seat belt and child seat use across New York State. Through continued education, drivers are reminded that occupant safety isn’t just about high-speed crashes on major roadways, but about taking the time to buckle up and ensure your children are properly secured every time you start your car. The New York State Police is proud to work alongside the GTSC and our law enforcement partners to heighten awareness on the importance of seat belt and car seat compliance.”

New York has always been at the forefront of seat belt safety. In 1984, New York was the first state in the country to pass legislation requiring drivers and front-seat passengers to use seat belts. In 2020, those historic seat belt laws got even tighter with the enactment of a law to also require back seat passengers to wear a seat belt.

Data compiled by the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research (ITSMR) (PDF) shows in 2023 that New York’s seat belt usage rate hit a peak of 94%, up from 92% in 2022.

Delaware County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Craig DuMond said, “Most people wore their seat belt the last couple weeks during the Buckle Up New York wave, and that likely saved many lives. Some people didn’t and received tickets from law enforcement. The Sheriffs of New York want you enjoy summer and be safe by wearing your seat belt.”

City of Batavia Police Chief and President of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Shawn Heubusch said, “The members of The New York State Association of Chiefs of Police are committed to keeping our streets and roads safe for all. This includes being diligent about safety belt enforcement and education. Our member organizations pledge to continue the good work done across the state to increase compliance and reduce injury caused by unbelted passengers."

As part of its ongoing effort to make sure drivers and passengers are safe, GTSC's Child Passenger Safety Program supports training on how to properly install child safety restraints. Through this program, law enforcement and various community safety partners offer free child car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians year-round. Information for parents and caregivers is available at trafficsafety.ny.gov.

For more information on occupant protection, please visit the GTSC’s website or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and Twitter.

