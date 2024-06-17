Social housing development must be one of localities' socio-economic development targets: Directive

VIETNAM, June 17 - HÀ NỘI — To hit the specified target of one million social housing apartments by 2030, social housing needs will have to be incorporated into local five-year and annual socio-economic development plans.

That is a directive from the Party Central Committee Secretariat on strengthening the Party's leadership and direction on social housing development in the new situation, Deputy Minister of Construction Bùi Xuân Dũng said at the Ministry of Construction's press conference on June 14.

This directive (34/CT-TW dated May 24, 2024) is one of many efforts over the entire political system, from central to local levels, to complete the project on investment and construction of at least one million social housing apartments for low-income people and industrial park workers in the 2021-2030 period, Dũng said.

Hoàng Hải, director of the Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management said that in the past authorities at all levels worked together to remove difficulties and obstacles in the development and investment in social housing construction.

There are currently 503 social housing projects, supplying 418,200 apartments, an increase of 6,950 units compared to March.

Among them, 75 projects have already been completed with a supply of 39,884 units and 128 projects have started construction with a scale of 115,379 units, while a further 300 projects have been approved for investment, they will supply 262,937 units.

However, Hải said the implementation of this social housing development plan still has some difficulties in terms of the land allocation fund, capital sources and investment procedures for social housing projects.

Therefore, the Ministry of Construction and other ministries, need to continue completing and submitting to the Government decrees and legal documents relating to development of social housing projects such as amended Laws on Housing, Land, and Credit Institutions.

In July, the Ministry of Construction will coordinate with the Central Economic Committee to organise a national conference to implement the Directive No 34-CT/TW to promote implementation of the social housing development project, Hải said. — VNS