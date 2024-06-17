HP Inc. Names Fama Francisco to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced today the appointment of Ma. Fatima (“Fama”) De Vera Francisco to its Board of Directors. Francisco is Chief Executive Officer, Baby, Feminine and Family Care at the Procter & Gamble Company, a global consumer brands leader. Her appointment is effective immediately.

"I'm excited to welcome Fama to the Board as she will bring deep consumer brand-building and innovation experience along with a very global perspective," said Chip Bergh, Chair of the HP Board. "Her experiences and results leading some of P&G's biggest brands globally during her 35 years, combined with strong public company board experience, give me confidence that Fama will be a great addition to the HP Board and that she will be instrumental in helping guide HP into the future."

“We are pleased to welcome Fama to our Board of Directors,” says HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. “Her breadth of experience and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Future Ready strategy. I’m confident her contributions will serve us well now and into our next stage of growth.”

A respected leader in the industry, Francisco has had an impressive 35-year career at P&G with a proven track record of building brands, accelerating business growth and creating category share leadership. She is credited with having transformed multiple business sectors for the multinational consumer goods company as well as achieving a number of firsts that include being the first female sales manager hired in P&G Philippines, among the youngest women promoted to President and being the first Asian female Sector CEO in P&G’s 187-year history.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of the Philippines.

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the U.S. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Media Contact

HP Media Relations

mediarelation@hp.com