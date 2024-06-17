GM1 Gangliosidosis Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

GM1 Gangliosidosis Market

DelveInsight’s GM1 Gangliosidosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the GM1 Gangliosidosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the GM1 Gangliosidosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Report:

The GM1 Gangliosidosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the incidence of GM1 Gangliosidosis cases in the US is projected to rise during the study period due to increased awareness about the disease.

GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) is an inherited autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disorder (LSD) that affects approximately one in every 100,000 to 200,000 live births in the general population.

GM1 Type 1 is the most severe form of the disease, with symptoms usually appearing around six months of age.

The estimated incidence in France was determined to be 1 in 210,000.

Key GM1 Gangliosidosis Companies: Passage Bio, Inc., National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), and others

Key GM1 Gangliosidosis Therapies: PBGM01, AAV9-GLB1, and others.

The GM1 Gangliosidosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage GM1 Gangliosidosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the GM1 Gangliosidosis market dynamics.

GM1 Gangliosidosis Overview

GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder characterized by the deficiency of an enzyme called beta-galactosidase. This enzyme deficiency leads to the accumulation of specific fatty substances called gangliosides, particularly GM1 ganglioside, within cells throughout the body. This buildup primarily affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to progressive neurodegeneration.

GM1 Gangliosidosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

GM1 Gangliosidosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The GM1 Gangliosidosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Prevalent Cases of GM1 Gangliosidosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic GM1 Gangliosidosis

GM1 Gangliosidosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the GM1 Gangliosidosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers GM1 Gangliosidosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the GM1 Gangliosidosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

GM1 Gangliosidosis Therapies and Key Companies

PBGM01: Passage Bio, Inc.

AAV9-GLB1: National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI)

GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Drivers

Growing awareness about the disease among healthcare professionals and patients

Increasing prevalence of GM1 gangliosidosis due to improved diagnostic capabilities

Advancements in genetic testing technologies facilitating early and accurate diagnosis

Rising research and development activities for novel therapeutic approaches

GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Barriers

Limited understanding of disease pathophysiology hindering therapeutic development

Lack of effective disease-modifying treatments for GM1 gangliosidosis

High cost associated with genetic testing and specialized diagnostic procedures

Challenges in patient identification and recruitment for clinical trials due to disease rarity

Limited reimbursement coverage for expensive orphan drugs

Scope of the GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

GM1 Gangliosidosis Therapeutic Assessment: GM1 Gangliosidosis current marketed and GM1 Gangliosidosis emerging therapies

GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Dynamics: GM1 Gangliosidosis market drivers and GM1 Gangliosidosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

GM1 Gangliosidosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, GM1 Gangliosidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

